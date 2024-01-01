Prepare to be blown away by the top shelf excellence of Antero Sciences' Platinum Gushy batch. These gummies are like a gusher sans the juice, overflowing with quality and potency. With flavors of Açai Berry and Watermelon, they are the ultimate indulgence. Whether you're looking for pain relief or an energy boost, these gummies have got you covered. The terpene profile of 4.59% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, creating a flavor explosion in every bite. With a THC content of 72.46% and CBG at 1.49%, these gummies will take you on a wild ride of relaxation and euphoria. Don't settle for anything less than the best - try Platinum Gushy today.

