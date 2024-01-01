Prepare to be blown away by the top shelf excellence of Antero Sciences' Platinum Gushy batch. These gummies are like a gusher sans the juice, overflowing with quality and potency. With flavors of Açai Berry and Watermelon, they are the ultimate indulgence. Whether you're looking for pain relief or an energy boost, these gummies have got you covered. The terpene profile of 4.59% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, creating a flavor explosion in every bite. With a THC content of 72.46% and CBG at 1.49%, these gummies will take you on a wild ride of relaxation and euphoria. Don't settle for anything less than the best - try Platinum Gushy today.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.