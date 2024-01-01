Ready for an experience that's cooler than a polar bear's toenails? Meet Platinum Kush Breath from High Country Healing! These gummies are like having a breath mint that not only freshens your breath but also lifts your spirits. Packed with 6.44% terpenes including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 68.17%, these gummies are a flavorful journey to Relaxationville. The 2.78% CBG adds that extra kick of chill. Perfect for those who want to stay awake and stimulated. Get ready for the freshest breath and the coolest vibes!

Show more