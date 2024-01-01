Platinum Kush Breath [Batch #1746] Grape Punch & Pineapple Cooler Flavors | 100mg

Hybrid THC 22% CBD —
Ready for an experience that's cooler than a polar bear's toenails? Meet Platinum Kush Breath from High Country Healing! These gummies are like having a breath mint that not only freshens your breath but also lifts your spirits. Packed with 6.44% terpenes including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 68.17%, these gummies are a flavorful journey to Relaxationville. The 2.78% CBG adds that extra kick of chill. Perfect for those who want to stay awake and stimulated. Get ready for the freshest breath and the coolest vibes!

Breeder In-House Genetics works the OG Kush Breath line with the Platinum Kush Breath weed strain. Platinum Kush Breath from In-House is Platinum x OGKB V2.1, so it looks like In-House is adding bling and stability to scruffy pungent OGKB—never a bad idea. Platinum is reportedly some old-school UW Hashplant x Permafrost. It's going to look amazing, smell like some muted hashy gas funk, and hit like an indica.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
