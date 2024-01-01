Fasten your seatbelts and buckle up for a wild ride with Platinum Octane! Picture this: a cannabis version of a double shot espresso, turbo-charged to fuel your day and power through any task. This strain is engineered for maximum power and efficiency. It sports a top-tier terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, for a stress-free, clean experience. The added flavors of Guava and Sangria make it a fruity joyride. So, whether you're hitting the gym or hiking in the wilds, Platinum Octane is your trusty co-driver!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.