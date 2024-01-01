Take control of your evenings with the Power batch from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch, a cross of Gary Payton and Scotty 2 Hotty, is so mighty, it makes Genghis Khan look like a kitten. With a THC level of 71.10% and terpenes at 4.76%, Power delivers a head-high that'll make you feel like you've got a PhD in literally everything. With flavors like Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit, these gummies are the perfect ammunition for your taste buds. Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool terpenes are the secret sauce, perfect for philosophers and night owls. Grab a tin of Power gummies, rally your comrades, and rule the night like a boss.

