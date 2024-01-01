Take control of your evenings with the Power batch from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch, a cross of Gary Payton and Scotty 2 Hotty, is so mighty, it makes Genghis Khan look like a kitten. With a THC level of 71.10% and terpenes at 4.76%, Power delivers a head-high that'll make you feel like you've got a PhD in literally everything. With flavors like Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit, these gummies are the perfect ammunition for your taste buds. Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool terpenes are the secret sauce, perfect for philosophers and night owls. Grab a tin of Power gummies, rally your comrades, and rule the night like a boss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.