Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with our Powerful Doses batch from Bonsai Cultivation. These Tropical Punch and White Grape gummies are like a teleportation device that will zap your mind into another dimension. With a THC percentage of 71.12% and a total terpene percentage of 4.77%, these gummies pack a punch that could send a sumo wrestler flying. The blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene creates a body-like high perfect for daytime use. So, whether you're wrestling a grizzly or just your thoughts, these gummies will give you the power to conquer anything. Grab a tin of Powerful Doses and prepare to go on a journey of a lifetime!

