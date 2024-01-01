Get ready for an unforgettable adventure with our Powerful Doses batch from Bonsai Cultivation. These Tropical Punch and White Grape gummies are like a teleportation device that will zap your mind into another dimension. With a THC percentage of 71.12% and a total terpene percentage of 4.77%, these gummies pack a punch that could send a sumo wrestler flying. The blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene creates a body-like high perfect for daytime use. So, whether you're wrestling a grizzly or just your thoughts, these gummies will give you the power to conquer anything. Grab a tin of Powerful Doses and prepare to go on a journey of a lifetime!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.