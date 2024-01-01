Buckle up, taste buds - you're about to take a wild ride with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Puffs Squared! These gummies are the tongue equivalent of a feather pillow, soaking up the tantalizing flavors of Blueberry and Guava. With a terpene profile that reads like a botanist's dream (we're talking Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, folks), your mouth is in for a soothing treat. With THC levels at 73.17% and CBG at 3.51%, your worries will float away like a dandelion in the wind. These gummies are as reliable as your favorite Puffs tissue box, ready to comfort you whenever, wherever. So go ahead, grab a tin of Puffs Squared - your taste buds will thank you!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.