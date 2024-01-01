Buckle up, taste buds - you're about to take a wild ride with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Puffs Squared! These gummies are the tongue equivalent of a feather pillow, soaking up the tantalizing flavors of Blueberry and Guava. With a terpene profile that reads like a botanist's dream (we're talking Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, folks), your mouth is in for a soothing treat. With THC levels at 73.17% and CBG at 3.51%, your worries will float away like a dandelion in the wind. These gummies are as reliable as your favorite Puffs tissue box, ready to comfort you whenever, wherever. So go ahead, grab a tin of Puffs Squared - your taste buds will thank you!

Show more