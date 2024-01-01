Ever dreamed of a kush blend so extraordinary, it feels like a hug from a cloud? Enter Quatro Kush gummies from Host Cannabis. This blend of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush is like a fluffy, comforting embrace. Think of it as the cannabis equivalent of a warm puppy. The high THC content of 76.29% combined with the top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, make for a potent and uplifting experience. These gummies are known for their chill-out vibes, making them the perfect sidekick for a day of adventure or relaxation. So, grab a tin of Quatro Kush and let the cloud-cuddling commence!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.