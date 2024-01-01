Ever dreamed of a kush blend so extraordinary, it feels like a hug from a cloud? Enter Quatro Kush gummies from Host Cannabis. This blend of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush is like a fluffy, comforting embrace. Think of it as the cannabis equivalent of a warm puppy. The high THC content of 76.29% combined with the top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, make for a potent and uplifting experience. These gummies are known for their chill-out vibes, making them the perfect sidekick for a day of adventure or relaxation. So, grab a tin of Quatro Kush and let the cloud-cuddling commence!

