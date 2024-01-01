Get ready to taste the rainbow with Malek's Premium Cannabis Rainbow Belts liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This batch is a delightful blend of Zkittles and Moonbow strains, resulting in a truly magical experience. With a terpene percentage of 4.51%, this syrup is packed with aromatic goodness. The top three terpenes in this batch work together to create a symphony of flavors that will leave your taste buds dancing. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - THC at 72.75% and CBG at 5.45% ensure a potent and uplifting experience. So go ahead, pour yourself a glass of this rainbow goodness and let the colors take you on a wild ride!

