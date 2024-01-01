Chase the colors of your daydreams with 14er’s Rainbow Sherbert batch. This blend of Champagne and Blackberry is like the sky erupting in a technicolor display, splashing your mind with a kaleidoscope of creativity and quest. Boasting a terpene percentage of 5.16%, this batch introduces Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool to your system, sparking an upliftment that’s as vibrant as it is vivacious. With a THC level of 73.01%, you're in for a cerebral high that's as potent as the coffee your coworker brews – perfect for dabbling in art or embarking on a one-man mission to Mars. Grab a tin of Rainbow Sherbert gummies and let your imagination take flight; it's like catching a rainbow after a storm, but without getting wet.

