Chase the colors of your daydreams with 14er’s Rainbow Sherbert batch. This blend of Champagne and Blackberry is like the sky erupting in a technicolor display, splashing your mind with a kaleidoscope of creativity and quest. Boasting a terpene percentage of 5.16%, this batch introduces Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool to your system, sparking an upliftment that’s as vibrant as it is vivacious. With a THC level of 73.01%, you're in for a cerebral high that's as potent as the coffee your coworker brews – perfect for dabbling in art or embarking on a one-man mission to Mars. Grab a tin of Rainbow Sherbert gummies and let your imagination take flight; it's like catching a rainbow after a storm, but without getting wet.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.