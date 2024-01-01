Ready to take a trip to Metropolis? Then Malek's Premium Cannabis Red Rainbow liquid gummies simple syrup batch is just the ticket. This daytime high will have you feeling like you're soaring above the clouds. Whether you're off to the gym or heading for a hike, this batch is the sidekick you need. With a terpene percentage of 5.21%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you're in for a flavor fest. The THC content of 79.93% could provide potential pain relief, while the 2.39% CBG content adds a lil' extra to the whole shebang. So go ahead, pull on that cape and mask, and let Red Rainbow help you save the day!

