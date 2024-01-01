Ready to take a trip to Metropolis? Then Malek's Premium Cannabis Red Rainbow liquid gummies simple syrup batch is just the ticket. This daytime high will have you feeling like you're soaring above the clouds. Whether you're off to the gym or heading for a hike, this batch is the sidekick you need. With a terpene percentage of 5.21%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you're in for a flavor fest. The THC content of 79.93% could provide potential pain relief, while the 2.39% CBG content adds a lil' extra to the whole shebang. So go ahead, pull on that cape and mask, and let Red Rainbow help you save the day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.