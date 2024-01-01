Get ready to fall in love with Rick Jamez #3, because these gummies will have you saying "I love you Mary Jane" all night long. This batch, created from a mix of the strains R*ntz and Jealousy, is the perfect companion for a chill evening with friends or a solo creative session. With a mind-blowing terpene percentage of 4.73, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, you can expect a head-high that will keep you engaged and inspired. The THC level of 69.49% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.72% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these gummies, sit back, and let the magic of Rick Jamez #3 take you on a journey of creativity and introspection.

