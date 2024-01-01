Get ready to fall in love with Rick Jamez #3, because these gummies will have you saying "I love you Mary Jane" all night long. This batch, created from a mix of the strains R*ntz and Jealousy, is the perfect companion for a chill evening with friends or a solo creative session. With a mind-blowing terpene percentage of 4.73, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, you can expect a head-high that will keep you engaged and inspired. The THC level of 69.49% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.72% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of these gummies, sit back, and let the magic of Rick Jamez #3 take you on a journey of creativity and introspection.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.