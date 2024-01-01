Need a little slush in your life? Host Cannabis has just the thing with their Root Beer Slush gummies. This batch, made from a slurry of Headband, Hollywood PK, and Slushberry strains, is like a refreshing slush drink for your body. It's the ultimate choice for those who want to add a little flavor to their day while still staying productive. With a body-like high, these gummies provide pain relief while keeping you motivated and focused on your task. With a terpene percentage of 4.57%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, and a THC percentage of 78.14%, these gummies are the perfect way to slush through your day with a smile on your face. So grab a tin of Root Beer Slush gummies and let the slushy goodness take you on a slushy adventure!

