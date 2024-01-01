Need a little slush in your life? Host Cannabis has just the thing with their Root Beer Slush gummies. This batch, made from a slurry of Headband, Hollywood PK, and Slushberry strains, is like a refreshing slush drink for your body. It's the ultimate choice for those who want to add a little flavor to their day while still staying productive. With a body-like high, these gummies provide pain relief while keeping you motivated and focused on your task. With a terpene percentage of 4.57%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, and a THC percentage of 78.14%, these gummies are the perfect way to slush through your day with a smile on your face. So grab a tin of Root Beer Slush gummies and let the slushy goodness take you on a slushy adventure!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.