Step into a time machine with Host Cannabis' Root Beer Slushie gummies. This batch, created from a mix of strains including Headband and Hollywood PK, will transport you back to the era of soda fountains and poodle skirts. Nostalgia and gummies intertwine, reminiscent of a classic root beer float, making these gummies a true blast from the past. The terpene profile, boasting a high percentage of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you feeling relaxed, stress-free and oh so happy. With a THC content of 72.19%, this batch is sure to provide a high that will have you dancing the jitterbug. So grab a tin of Root Beer Slushie gummies and get ready to twist and shout!

