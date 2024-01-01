Step into a time machine with Host Cannabis' Root Beer Slushie gummies. This batch, created from a mix of strains including Headband and Hollywood PK, will transport you back to the era of soda fountains and poodle skirts. Nostalgia and gummies intertwine, reminiscent of a classic root beer float, making these gummies a true blast from the past. The terpene profile, boasting a high percentage of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you feeling relaxed, stress-free and oh so happy. With a THC content of 72.19%, this batch is sure to provide a high that will have you dancing the jitterbug. So grab a tin of Root Beer Slushie gummies and get ready to twist and shout!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.