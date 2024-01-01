Just like George Washington led the charge in the American Revolutionary War, these Rotten Cherries from Bonsai Cultivation will lead you to victory over stress and insomnia. With a THC level of 69.79% and CBG at 1.88%, these Lux Cherry and Starfruit flavored gummies are the perfect weapon for a night of relaxation. The top terpenes in this batch at 6.01%, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, will have you feeling like you can throw a silver dollar over the Potomac, at least in your dreams. So grab a tin of Rotten Cherries, pop out your wooden teeth for the night, and let the "Father of His Country" guide you into a peaceful slumber.

