Rotten Cherries [Batch #1653] Lux Cherry & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Just like George Washington led the charge in the American Revolutionary War, these Rotten Cherries from Bonsai Cultivation will lead you to victory over stress and insomnia. With a THC level of 69.79% and CBG at 1.88%, these Lux Cherry and Starfruit flavored gummies are the perfect weapon for a night of relaxation. The top terpenes in this batch at 6.01%, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, will have you feeling like you can throw a silver dollar over the Potomac, at least in your dreams. So grab a tin of Rotten Cherries, pop out your wooden teeth for the night, and let the "Father of His Country" guide you into a peaceful slumber. 

Rotten Cherries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rotten Cherries is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as aeriz, Makru Farms, Bonsai Cultivation, and Veritas. Rotten Cherries is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Rotten Cherries effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rotten Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, insomnia, low appetite, and soreness. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Rotten Cherries features flavors like sour, gas, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Rotten Cherries typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Rotten Cherries is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rotten Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
