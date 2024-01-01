Prepare to crush the day with Ruby Hills Finest! This batch is the king of the hill, echoing the striking Rocky Mountain landscapes from Ruby Hill Park. With a concoction of Lemon Pepper and H*n Solo Burger strains, these Sangria and Starfruit flavored gummies are your secret weapon to a body high that'll keep you charged all day. Whether you're playing with the pups or hiking trails with friends, Ruby Hills Finest might just be your pain-relief superhero, helping alleviate any strain or injury while keeping you on top of your game. The terpene profile of this batch, with a 5.16% concentration, is an exciting mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, promising a unique and uplifting effect. With THC at 67.14% and CBG at 2.39%, these gummies are ready to rock. So, grab a tin of Ruby Hills Finest and breathe deep the Rocky Mountain air.

