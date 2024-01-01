Prepare to crush the day with Ruby Hills Finest! This batch is the king of the hill, echoing the striking Rocky Mountain landscapes from Ruby Hill Park. With a concoction of Lemon Pepper and H*n Solo Burger strains, these Sangria and Starfruit flavored gummies are your secret weapon to a body high that'll keep you charged all day. Whether you're playing with the pups or hiking trails with friends, Ruby Hills Finest might just be your pain-relief superhero, helping alleviate any strain or injury while keeping you on top of your game. The terpene profile of this batch, with a 5.16% concentration, is an exciting mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, promising a unique and uplifting effect. With THC at 67.14% and CBG at 2.39%, these gummies are ready to rock. So, grab a tin of Ruby Hills Finest and breathe deep the Rocky Mountain air.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.