Indulge in the delightful world of Rum Cake, the batch that combines the strains Kush Cake and Melonade to create a head-high experience perfect for the evening. With a terpene percentage of 4.60%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Rum Cake gummies offer a unique and engaging high that keeps you motivated and creative. The THC percentage of 68.15% provides a potent starting effect, while the CBG percentage of 3.23% adds an extra layer of relaxation. This batch is recommended for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening with your gang of misfits. So grab a tin of Rum Cake gummies, gather your friends, and let this batch inspire your night of laughter and creativity.

