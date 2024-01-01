Indulge in the delightful world of Rum Cake, the batch that combines the strains Kush Cake and Melonade to create a head-high experience perfect for the evening. With a terpene percentage of 4.60%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Rum Cake gummies offer a unique and engaging high that keeps you motivated and creative. The THC percentage of 68.15% provides a potent starting effect, while the CBG percentage of 3.23% adds an extra layer of relaxation. This batch is recommended for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening with your gang of misfits. So grab a tin of Rum Cake gummies, gather your friends, and let this batch inspire your night of laughter and creativity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.