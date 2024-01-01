Brace yourself for an epicurean escapade to the Caribbean with Voda's Rum Cake batch. Picture this - a delectable dessert, loaded with the intoxicating essence of rum, baked to a golden-brown perfection, but in gummy form. This batch boasts a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, making up 6.35% of the whole. With a THC level at a breezy 69.11% and CBG at 5.22%, you're in for a buzz that's smoother than a Caribbean sunset. So, kick up your feet, take it easy, and indulge in the sweet, boozy delight that is Voda's Rum Cake batch. It's a treat you'll regret skipping

