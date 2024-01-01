Brace yourself for an epicurean escapade to the Caribbean with Voda's Rum Cake batch. Picture this - a delectable dessert, loaded with the intoxicating essence of rum, baked to a golden-brown perfection, but in gummy form. This batch boasts a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, making up 6.35% of the whole. With a THC level at a breezy 69.11% and CBG at 5.22%, you're in for a buzz that's smoother than a Caribbean sunset. So, kick up your feet, take it easy, and indulge in the sweet, boozy delight that is Voda's Rum Cake batch. It's a treat you'll regret skipping!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.