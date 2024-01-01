Russian Creme [Batch #305] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Russian Creme. This mind-bending concoction, crafted from a mix of Hardcore OG and Açai Gelato strains, will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With a terpene percentage of 3.84%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, the aroma alone will transport you to another dimension. The THC level of 74.32% ensures a head-high experience that will keep you engaged and motivated throughout the evening. So whether you're enjoying a night in with friends or embarking on a creative endeavor, let the flavors of Russian Creme ignite your imagination.

Russian Creme, also known as Russian Cream,, is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Russian Creme, before let us know! Leave a review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
