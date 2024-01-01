Get ready to experience a mind-altering journey with Satan's Soda from Antero Sciences. This batch is like having bubbles in your nose, but in the best way possible. It's a head-high that will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to engage in deep conversations or creative activities. With a terpene percentage of 4.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you feeling a bit sinful. The THC level of 74.39% ensures a potent experience that will have your mind buzzing with ideas, to conquer the world, or just conquer your tasks for the day. So grab a tin of Satan's Soda and let the bubbles in your nose transport you to a world of elevated thinking and inspiration.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.