Get ready to experience a mind-altering journey with Satan's Soda from Antero Sciences. This batch is like having bubbles in your nose, but in the best way possible. It's a head-high that will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to engage in deep conversations or creative activities. With a terpene percentage of 4.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you feeling a bit sinful. The THC level of 74.39% ensures a potent experience that will have your mind buzzing with ideas, to conquer the world, or just conquer your tasks for the day. So grab a tin of Satan's Soda and let the bubbles in your nose transport you to a world of elevated thinking and inspiration.

