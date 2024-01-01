Get ready to be groovy, baby! Saucy Minx from Host Cannabis is like a psychedelic journey back to the swinging '60s. This batch, a mix of Pinky's Advice and Minx strains, will have you feeling like Austin Powers himself. With a THC percentage of 73.34% and a touch of CBG at 1.14%, this batch is sure to give you a mind-high that will make you say "Yeah, baby!" The terpene profile of 3.29% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, creating a flavor explosion that's as vibrant as Austin's iconic blue velvet suit. So, whether you're ready to take on Dr. Evil or just want to add some excitement to your day, Saucy Minx is the way to go. Oh, behave!

