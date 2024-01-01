Get ready to be groovy, baby! Saucy Minx from Host Cannabis is like a psychedelic journey back to the swinging '60s. This batch, a mix of Pinky's Advice and Minx strains, will have you feeling like Austin Powers himself. With a THC percentage of 73.34% and a touch of CBG at 1.14%, this batch is sure to give you a mind-high that will make you say "Yeah, baby!" The terpene profile of 3.29% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, creating a flavor explosion that's as vibrant as Austin's iconic blue velvet suit. So, whether you're ready to take on Dr. Evil or just want to add some excitement to your day, Saucy Minx is the way to go. Oh, behave!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.