Get ready to experience a mind-blowing journey with Scoops De La Chem from Rocky Mountain High. This batch is like the hip hop group De La Soul, bringing together a mix of flavors and effects that will leave you in awe. Just like De La Soul's innovative style, these gummies blend the strains Scoops and Chem De La Chem to create a unique and eclectic experience. With a THC percentage of 70.63% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is perfect for a mind-expanding high. Whether you're a deep thinker, enjoying time with Me, Myself & I, or are going to A Roller Skating Jam Named 'Saturdays' with friends, Scoops De La Chem will keep you engaged and uplifted. So grab a tin of these gummies and let the music of your mind play on.

