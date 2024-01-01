Brace yourself for a fiery fiesta with Scorcher from Summit! This blazing batch is a spicy combo of ICC and Dante's Inferno strains, giving you the sensation of dancing barefoot on a hot, sandy beach. Packing a whopping THC content of 70.97%, Scorcher is the go-to for those who like their highs like they like their salsa - extra strong! The terpene profile is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, giving it a flavor that's as unique as a unicorn doing the Macarena. These gummies are best enjoyed at night, as they have a habit of gluing you to your couch in a state of blissful relaxation. So kick back, put on your favorite beach tunes, and let Scorcher salsa you into a steamy night of fun!

