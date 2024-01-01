Brace yourself for a fiery fiesta with Scorcher from Summit! This blazing batch is a spicy combo of ICC and Dante's Inferno strains, giving you the sensation of dancing barefoot on a hot, sandy beach. Packing a whopping THC content of 70.97%, Scorcher is the go-to for those who like their highs like they like their salsa - extra strong! The terpene profile is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, giving it a flavor that's as unique as a unicorn doing the Macarena. These gummies are best enjoyed at night, as they have a habit of gluing you to your couch in a state of blissful relaxation. So kick back, put on your favorite beach tunes, and let Scorcher salsa you into a steamy night of fun!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.