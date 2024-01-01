Escape to your secret place with Antero Sciences' batch Secret Island. This tantalizing blend of Papaya Sorbet and Kept Secret strains will transport you to a hidden paradise. With a THC percentage of 74.36% and CBG percentage of 1.52%, Secret Island is the ultimate secret weapon for a daytime body high. It's like discovering a hidden cave filled with treasures of pain relief and relaxation. The terpene profile, with a 5.35% concentration of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a touch of mystery and intrigue to the experience, like stumbling upon a secret compartment in your favorite bookshelf. So, grab a tin of Secret Island gummies in flavors of Honeydew and Passion Fruit, and embark on an adventure that will leave you feeling blissfully enchanted.

