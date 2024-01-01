Escape to your secret place with Antero Sciences' batch Secret Island. This tantalizing blend of Papaya Sorbet and Kept Secret strains will transport you to a hidden paradise. With a THC percentage of 74.36% and CBG percentage of 1.52%, Secret Island is the ultimate secret weapon for a daytime body high. It's like discovering a hidden cave filled with treasures of pain relief and relaxation. The terpene profile, with a 5.35% concentration of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a touch of mystery and intrigue to the experience, like stumbling upon a secret compartment in your favorite bookshelf. So, grab a tin of Secret Island gummies in flavors of Honeydew and Passion Fruit, and embark on an adventure that will leave you feeling blissfully enchanted.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.