Dive headfirst into the intriguing universe of Secret Peach, the undercover whizz who's as slippery as a greased weasel. With a backstory shrouded in whispers and a real name that remains under wraps, Peach is the James Bond of a government agency thriving on cloak-and-dagger operations. These are the gummy equivalent of Secret (Agent) Peach - they blend in but pack a punch. Ideal for brainiacs who want their evening high without the lethargy, these chews will have you thinking in technicolor. With a terpene percentage of 5.44%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 71.90%, Secret Peach is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. The fusion of Peach Ringz and Kept Secret strains guarantees a cerebral high, making them perfect companions for friendly banter and imaginative endeavors. So, arm yourself with a stash of Secret Peach gummies and let your imagination run rampant on a covert mission of its own.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.