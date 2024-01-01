Dive headfirst into the intriguing universe of Secret Peach, the undercover whizz who's as slippery as a greased weasel. With a backstory shrouded in whispers and a real name that remains under wraps, Peach is the James Bond of a government agency thriving on cloak-and-dagger operations. These are the gummy equivalent of Secret (Agent) Peach - they blend in but pack a punch. Ideal for brainiacs who want their evening high without the lethargy, these chews will have you thinking in technicolor. With a terpene percentage of 5.44%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 71.90%, Secret Peach is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. The fusion of Peach Ringz and Kept Secret strains guarantees a cerebral high, making them perfect companions for friendly banter and imaginative endeavors. So, arm yourself with a stash of Secret Peach gummies and let your imagination run rampant on a covert mission of its own.

Show more