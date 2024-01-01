Get ready to take your mind and body on a trip with our SFV Chem gummies from Rancho Relaxo. This batch is a mix of Chem OG and SFV OG, a potent and flavorful combo of two powerhouse strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.87%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer strong relaxing effects with a hint of euphoria. With a THC level at 71.45% and CBG at 1.57%, these Honeydew and Passion fruit gummies will provide pain relief while still allowing you to function throughout your day. So grab a tin of SFV Chem gummies and let the Valley vibes transport you to a state of relaxation and euphoria!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.