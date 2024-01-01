Get ready to take your mind and body on a trip with our SFV Chem gummies from Rancho Relaxo. This batch is a mix of Chem OG and SFV OG, a potent and flavorful combo of two powerhouse strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.87%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer strong relaxing effects with a hint of euphoria. With a THC level at 71.45% and CBG at 1.57%, these Honeydew and Passion fruit gummies will provide pain relief while still allowing you to function throughout your day. So grab a tin of SFV Chem gummies and let the Valley vibes transport you to a state of relaxation and euphoria!

Show more