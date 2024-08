Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the dessert showdown of the century! In one corner, we have the Sherb Cream Pie batch from Host Cannabis, a mouthwatering fusion of Ice Cream Cake and Sherb Bx1. And in the other corner, we have the explosive flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Tropical Punch. It's a battle of epic proportions, and the winner is you! With a terpene percentage of 2.77%, including Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, these gummies are a strong contender for making you laugh and giggle all night! And with THC levels at a staggering 75.30% and CBG at 6.51%, get ready for a mind-blowing high that will leave you feeling creative and engaged. So grab your tin of Sherb Cream Pie gummies and get ready to indulge in the ultimate dessert competition!

