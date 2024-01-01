Indulge in the skunky goodness of Skunky Gary, a batch from High Country Healing that will have you feeling like a hopeless romantic in pursuit of a perfect evening. Just like Pepe Le Pew, this batch is all about the pursuit of pleasure and enjoyment. With a THC percentage of 71.15% and a terpene profile dominated by Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, Skunky Gary is the perfect partner for a night of deep thoughts and creative endeavors. Le Sigh, these gummies will keep your mind buzzing with ideas and your spirits high, while the terpenes work their magic to provide a sense of relaxation and calmness. So grab a tin of Skunky Gary in the delightful flavors of Mimosa and Sour Apple, and let the pursuit of Penelope Pussycat begin!

