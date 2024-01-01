Indulge in the skunky goodness of Skunky Gary, a batch from High Country Healing that will have you feeling like a hopeless romantic in pursuit of a perfect evening. Just like Pepe Le Pew, this batch is all about the pursuit of pleasure and enjoyment. With a THC percentage of 71.15% and a terpene profile dominated by Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, Skunky Gary is the perfect partner for a night of deep thoughts and creative endeavors. Le Sigh, these gummies will keep your mind buzzing with ideas and your spirits high, while the terpenes work their magic to provide a sense of relaxation and calmness. So grab a tin of Skunky Gary in the delightful flavors of Mimosa and Sour Apple, and let the pursuit of Penelope Pussycat begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.