Slap & Tickle [Batch #1678] Fruit Punch & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Slap and Tickle is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Grape Pie. Slap and Tickle is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slap and Tickle effects make them feel relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slap and Tickle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Slap and Tickle features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, pepper, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slap and Tickle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item