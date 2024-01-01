Slap & Tickle: The Gummies that make you jive and thrive! These potent little babies, made with a mix of GMO and Grape Pie strains, will have you tapping your feet and typing those emails simultaneously. It’s like having a gummy personal trainer, pushing you to break your own records. With terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool in the mix, you might just find that old backache fading away while your mood shoots up. With a powerful THC percentage of 72.22%, these gummies promise a high that lasts longer than your workday. Grab a tin of Slap & Tickle and let the productivity party begin!

Show more