Slap & Tickle [Batch #1678] Fruit Punch & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Slap & Tickle: The Gummies that make you jive and thrive! These potent little babies, made with a mix of GMO and Grape Pie strains, will have you tapping your feet and typing those emails simultaneously. It’s like having a gummy personal trainer, pushing you to break your own records. With terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool in the mix, you might just find that old backache fading away while your mood shoots up. With a powerful THC percentage of 72.22%, these gummies promise a high that lasts longer than your workday. Grab a tin of Slap & Tickle and let the productivity party begin!

About this strain

Slap and Tickle is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Grape Pie. Slap and Tickle is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slap and Tickle effects make them feel relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slap and Tickle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Slap and Tickle features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, pepper, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slap and Tickle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
