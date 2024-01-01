Batten down the hatches and prepare for a wild ride with Host Cannabis' Slurricane batch. This potent blend of Dosidos and Purple Punch strains will hit you like a hurricane, delivering a flurry of relaxation and therapeutic relief. With a THC content of 74.62% and a terpene percentage of 4.72%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for those seeking a heavy, body-focused high. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or ease your way into a restful night's sleep, Slurricane has got you covered. Just like a hurricane, this batch will sweep you off your feet and leave you in a state of blissful tranquility. So sit back, relax, and let the storm wash over you.

