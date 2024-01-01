Get ready to experience the ultimate power of Snapplez from Soiku Bano, a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that will take you on a wild ride. This batch is like a blockbuster movie, with the perfect blend of terpenes (4.50%) and cannabinoids (THC at 74.14% and CBG at 8.88%). It's a thrilling adventure that will leave you on the edge of your seat. So grab a bottle of Snapplez and get ready for the ride of a lifetime.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.