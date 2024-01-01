Get ready to experience the ultimate power of Snapplez from Soiku Bano, a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that will take you on a wild ride. This batch is like a blockbuster movie, with the perfect blend of terpenes (4.50%) and cannabinoids (THC at 74.14% and CBG at 8.88%). It's a thrilling adventure that will leave you on the edge of your seat. So grab a bottle of Snapplez and get ready for the ride of a lifetime.

Show more