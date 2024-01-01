Get ready to go supersonic with the Soapy Sonic batch from High Country Healing! This batch, a cross of The Soap x Supersonic, is like a blue blur, delivering a mind-high that will have you feeling like you're racing through Green Hill Zone. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool at 5.59%, this batch offers a burst of creativity and focus, perfect for participating in adventurous endeavors or diving into your favorite creative hobbies. The THC level of 69.14% will give you a boost of energy, just like Sonic himself, while the CBG level of 1.72% adds an extra layer of euphoria. These gummies come in two delicious flavors: Lux Cherry and Sour Raz, so you can enjoy a taste as sweet as victory. So grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to say, "Gotta go fast!" as you embark on a high-speed journey of the mind.

