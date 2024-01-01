Get ready to go supersonic with the Soapy Sonic batch from High Country Healing! This batch, a cross of The Soap x Supersonic, is like a blue blur, delivering a mind-high that will have you feeling like you're racing through Green Hill Zone. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool at 5.59%, this batch offers a burst of creativity and focus, perfect for participating in adventurous endeavors or diving into your favorite creative hobbies. The THC level of 69.14% will give you a boost of energy, just like Sonic himself, while the CBG level of 1.72% adds an extra layer of euphoria. These gummies come in two delicious flavors: Lux Cherry and Sour Raz, so you can enjoy a taste as sweet as victory. So grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to say, "Gotta go fast!" as you embark on a high-speed journey of the mind.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.