Son of a Batch! What a gummy! Buckle up, buttercup! Son Of A Batch! is here to take you on a whirlwind tour of your own brain. These Açai Berry and Honeydew-flavored gummies are your key to unlocking a world of deep thought and creativity. With a THC percentage of 72.67% and a top terpene percentage of 4.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is like stepping into the mind-boggling world of Inception. But don't worry, you won't end up lost in a labyrinth of your own dreams. Instead, you'll be flying high with motivation and engagement, just like Neo in The Matrix. So grab a tin of Son Of A Batch! and let your imagination run wild. Just remember to come back to reality before you end up like Jack Sparrow, marooned on an island of your own thoughts!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.