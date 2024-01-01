Son of a Batch! What a gummy! Buckle up, buttercup! Son Of A Batch! is here to take you on a whirlwind tour of your own brain. These Açai Berry and Honeydew-flavored gummies are your key to unlocking a world of deep thought and creativity. With a THC percentage of 72.67% and a top terpene percentage of 4.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is like stepping into the mind-boggling world of Inception. But don't worry, you won't end up lost in a labyrinth of your own dreams. Instead, you'll be flying high with motivation and engagement, just like Neo in The Matrix. So grab a tin of Son Of A Batch! and let your imagination run wild. Just remember to come back to reality before you end up like Jack Sparrow, marooned on an island of your own thoughts!

