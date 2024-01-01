Get your taste buds ready for a sour explosion with Lazercat's Sour Brainz batch! These gummies come in two tangy flavors: Sour Apple and White Grape. It's like biting into a sour apple or sipping a glass of tart white grape juice – that's the kind of sour thrill you're signing up for. With a terpene percentage of 7.13%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will not disappoint. And with THC at 75.32% and CBG at 3.03%, you're in for a daytime buzz. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Sour Brainz has got your back. Pucker up and buckle up, it's going to be a sour adventure!

Show more