Get your taste buds ready for a sour explosion with Lazercat's Sour Brainz batch! These gummies come in two tangy flavors: Sour Apple and White Grape. It's like biting into a sour apple or sipping a glass of tart white grape juice – that's the kind of sour thrill you're signing up for. With a terpene percentage of 7.13%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will not disappoint. And with THC at 75.32% and CBG at 3.03%, you're in for a daytime buzz. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Sour Brainz has got your back. Pucker up and buckle up, it's going to be a sour adventure!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.