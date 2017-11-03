Strap in for a mental workout with Meraki Exquisite Cannabis' Sour Diesel batch. These Mimosa and Sour Apple gummies are like a gym membership for your brain, flexing a THC content of 67.22% and CBC of 1.25% that will make you feel like you just bench-pressed a Buick. The terpene profile of this batch at 5.75%, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds an extra boost of creativity and focus to the mix. A hybrid of Original Diesel and DNL genetics, it's your perfect mental protein shake. Whether you're brainstorming your next novel or training for the mental Olympics, Sour Diesel will keep your cognition in top form. So, get set and prepare to lift-off into a world of mental gymnastics with Sour Diesel!

