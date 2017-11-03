Sour Diesel [Batch #1645] Mimosa & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Strap in for a mental workout with Meraki Exquisite Cannabis' Sour Diesel batch. These Mimosa and Sour Apple gummies are like a gym membership for your brain, flexing a THC content of 67.22% and CBC of 1.25% that will make you feel like you just bench-pressed a Buick. The terpene profile of this batch at 5.75%, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds an extra boost of creativity and focus to the mix. A hybrid of Original Diesel and DNL genetics, it's your perfect mental protein shake. Whether you're brainstorming your next novel or training for the mental Olympics, Sour Diesel will keep your cognition in top form. So, get set and prepare to lift-off into a world of mental gymnastics with Sour Diesel!

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item