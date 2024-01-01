Introducing the Sour Glizzy batch from Sun Theory, a blend of strains that is definitely not a hot dog, but rather the perfect combo of cannabis goodness. This batch combines the genetics of GG#4, Alien Rock C*ndy, and MAC 1 to create a unique and potent experience. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene as the top three, this batch offers a tantalizing aroma and flavor profile of Sour Apple and Sour Raz. With a THC content of 69.46% and CBG content of 3.50%, these gummies will have you feeling ready to save the day and conquer any challenge that comes your way. So grab a tin of Sour Glizzy and let these gummies transport you to a world of euphoria and relaxation.

