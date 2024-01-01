Get ready for a burst of orange right to the brain with Soiku Bano's Sour Mandarin Burst batch! These gummies are like a jolt of energy and enthusiasm, just like the color orange itself. Mixing the strains Sour Sonic Burst and Mandarin Z, this batch is a vibrant combination that will leave you feeling warm and positive. The terpene profile of this batch is a burst of flavor, with the top three terpenes being Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, giving it a zesty and citrusy aroma. With a THC percentage of 74.2% and a CBG percentage of 2.66%, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Sour Mandarin Burst and let the burst of orange take you on a wild ride

Show more