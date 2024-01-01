Get ready for a burst of orange right to the brain with Soiku Bano's Sour Mandarin Burst batch! These gummies are like a jolt of energy and enthusiasm, just like the color orange itself. Mixing the strains Sour Sonic Burst and Mandarin Z, this batch is a vibrant combination that will leave you feeling warm and positive. The terpene profile of this batch is a burst of flavor, with the top three terpenes being Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, giving it a zesty and citrusy aroma. With a THC percentage of 74.2% and a CBG percentage of 2.66%, these gummies are sure to provide a powerful and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Sour Mandarin Burst and let the burst of orange take you on a wild ride
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.