Hold onto your hats, folks! Bonsai Cultivation's Sour R*ntz gummies are set to blow your mind. This batch is a delightful fusion of R*ntz and Sour Diesel strains, delivering a flavor fiesta of Papaya and Sour Apple that will make your taste buds dance. With a terpene percentage of 5.54%, including Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, these gummies offer a symphony of effects. The THC content of 70.12% promises a cerebral high that will boost your focus, while the CBG level of 2.14% adds a mellow vibe. So whether you're painting the next masterpiece or setting off on a thrilling adventure, Sour R*ntz is your ultimate companion.

