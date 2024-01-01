Hold onto your hats, folks! Bonsai Cultivation's Sour R*ntz gummies are set to blow your mind. This batch is a delightful fusion of R*ntz and Sour Diesel strains, delivering a flavor fiesta of Papaya and Sour Apple that will make your taste buds dance. With a terpene percentage of 5.54%, including Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, these gummies offer a symphony of effects. The THC content of 70.12% promises a cerebral high that will boost your focus, while the CBG level of 2.14% adds a mellow vibe. So whether you're painting the next masterpiece or setting off on a thrilling adventure, Sour R*ntz is your ultimate companion.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.