Get set for a sensational journey of flavor and mood elevation with Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch is a sourpuss with a cheerful secret. It starts with a zesty kick that will have your lips puckering in delight, and then the high swoops in like a superhero, flipping your mood from grumpy to giddy in no time. With an irresistible mix of Passion Fruit and Sour Raz, these gummies are a treat for your palate. So if you're in need of a mood booster or simply a tasty treat, grab a tin of Sour R*ntz and let the good vibes roll.

