Get set for a sensational journey of flavor and mood elevation with Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation. This batch is a sourpuss with a cheerful secret. It starts with a zesty kick that will have your lips puckering in delight, and then the high swoops in like a superhero, flipping your mood from grumpy to giddy in no time. With an irresistible mix of Passion Fruit and Sour Raz, these gummies are a treat for your palate. So if you're in need of a mood booster or simply a tasty treat, grab a tin of Sour R*ntz and let the good vibes roll.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.