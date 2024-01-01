Prepare for a celestial adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Space Pandas! These gummies are your navigator for daytime voyages, offering a high that's as exhilarating as a meteor shower. Like the first Earthlings to venture into the unknown, these gummies are pathfinders of their kind. With a THC level of 69.73% and a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a constellation of unique experiences. Infused with Blue Ice and White Grape, they're as cooling as the dark side of the moon. So whether you're conquering a bamboo tree or a to-do list, Space Pandas will make you feel like an astronaut!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.