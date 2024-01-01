Prepare for a celestial adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Space Pandas! These gummies are your navigator for daytime voyages, offering a high that's as exhilarating as a meteor shower. Like the first Earthlings to venture into the unknown, these gummies are pathfinders of their kind. With a THC level of 69.73% and a terpene profile led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a constellation of unique experiences. Infused with Blue Ice and White Grape, they're as cooling as the dark side of the moon. So whether you're conquering a bamboo tree or a to-do list, Space Pandas will make you feel like an astronaut!

Show more