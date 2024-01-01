Indulge in the delightful flavors of Summit's Spiced Ice batch, featuring the tantalizing blend of Grape Punch and Starfruit. These gummies are like a frozen dessert infused with a mix of spices, creating a flavor profile that is both bold and comforting. With a terpene percentage of 6.13%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a sensory experience that is truly out of this world. The THC content of 72.09% and CBG content of 3.73% ensure a potent and relaxing high. So whether you're savoring these gummies on their own or using them to elevate your favorite dessert, get ready for a flavor adventure that will leave you wanting more!

