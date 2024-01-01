Indulge in the delightful flavors of Summit's Spiced Ice batch, featuring the tantalizing blend of Grape Punch and Starfruit. These gummies are like a frozen dessert infused with a mix of spices, creating a flavor profile that is both bold and comforting. With a terpene percentage of 6.13%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a sensory experience that is truly out of this world. The THC content of 72.09% and CBG content of 3.73% ensure a potent and relaxing high. So whether you're savoring these gummies on their own or using them to elevate your favorite dessert, get ready for a flavor adventure that will leave you wanting more!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.