Get ready to set your taste buds ablaze with Antero Sciences' Spicyboof gummies. These fiery treats, made from a mix of Superboof and Dante's Inferno strains, are a flavor explosion like no other, and these gummies pack a punch. With a terpene percentage of 4.12%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, they bring the heat and the flavor. The THC content of 73.50% and CBG content of 4.03% offer potential pain relief, making them a great choice for those looking to spice up their workout or hike. So, if you're feeling adventurous and want to add some heat to your day, grab a tin of Spicyboof gummies and get ready for a wild ride.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.