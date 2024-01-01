Get ready to set your taste buds ablaze with Antero Sciences' Spicyboof gummies. These fiery treats, made from a mix of Superboof and Dante's Inferno strains, are a flavor explosion like no other, and these gummies pack a punch. With a terpene percentage of 4.12%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, they bring the heat and the flavor. The THC content of 73.50% and CBG content of 4.03% offer potential pain relief, making them a great choice for those looking to spice up their workout or hike. So, if you're feeling adventurous and want to add some heat to your day, grab a tin of Spicyboof gummies and get ready for a wild ride.

