All aboard the spaceship Spritzer, brought to you by The Trichome Collective! These gummies, packed with a blend of R*ntz, Grape Pie, and MAC strains, are your one-way ticket to flavor town. With a THC level of 74.94%, they promise a joyride in the galaxy of bliss. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool at 6.88% is your co-pilot, guiding you through a relaxing and uplifting star-lit journey. So buckle up, brave explorers, and prepare for takeoff with Spritzer!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.