Get ready to swing into action with Sticky Donut (Grease Monkey) liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Girl Scout Cookies, is a true superhero in the world of cannabis-infused syrups. With a terpene percentage of 6.68% and a THC level of 75.44%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. Just like a superhero, Sticky Donut is here to save the day and provide you with a sweet and potent experience. So grab your cape and get ready to indulge in the delicious and powerful Sticky Donut syrup batch.

