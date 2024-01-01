Stormy Danielz from iion Cannabis is the perfect batch for those scandalous and stormy nights in the capital city. Just like a sudden storm can be exhilarating and unexpected, these gummies will take you on a wild ride. With a terpene percentage of 3.15%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is designed to provide therapeutic relief and help you unwind after you get off a long day work. The THC level of 67.82% ensures a potent and relaxing experience, while the CBG level of 0.98% adds an extra special touch of tranquility. So, grab a tin of Stormy Danielz and get ready to indulge in the scandalous and stormy vibes of the capital city.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.