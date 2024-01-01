Stormy Danielz from iion Cannabis is the perfect batch for those scandalous and stormy nights in the capital city. Just like a sudden storm can be exhilarating and unexpected, these gummies will take you on a wild ride. With a terpene percentage of 3.15%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is designed to provide therapeutic relief and help you unwind after you get off a long day work. The THC level of 67.82% ensures a potent and relaxing experience, while the CBG level of 0.98% adds an extra special touch of tranquility. So, grab a tin of Stormy Danielz and get ready to indulge in the scandalous and stormy vibes of the capital city.

Show more