Strawberry Jelly [Batch #1987] Grape Punch & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and happy. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.
