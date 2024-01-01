Strawberry Jelly [Batch #1987] Grape Punch & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg

Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Feeling adventurous? Our Strawberry Jelly batch from Rancho Relaxo is your ticket to the flavor express. These gummies aren't just delicious, they're an experience - think Grape Punch meets Strawberry, with a THC of 71.14% and CBG of 2.83% for good measure. The soundtrack? A blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene terpenes. Plus, a special appearance by THC-V at 0.26% and CBC at 0.94%. Grab your tin, pop a gummy, and buckle up for the ride. But remember, always gummy responsibly.

Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and happy. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.

Dialed In... Gummies

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
