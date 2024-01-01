Are you ready to hit the couch hard and forget all about the troubles of the day? With Malek's Premium Cannabis Strawberry Mascarpone liquid gummies simple syrup batch, you can do just that. This delightful blend of Red Smoothie, Russian Cream, Cookies n Cheese, and Panda Puffs will have you sinking into relaxation like a marshmallow into hot chocolate. With a terpene percentage of 7.59%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you'll be as mellow as a sloth on vacation. The THC percentage of 76.10% promises a high that'll last longer than your mother-in-law's stories, while the CBG percentage of 2.13% brings a sprinkle of euphoria. So, grab a glass, sit back, and let the stress of the day vanish like your last slice of pizza at a party.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.