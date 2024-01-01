Are you ready to hit the couch hard and forget all about the troubles of the day? With Malek's Premium Cannabis Strawberry Mascarpone liquid gummies simple syrup batch, you can do just that. This delightful blend of Red Smoothie, Russian Cream, Cookies n Cheese, and Panda Puffs will have you sinking into relaxation like a marshmallow into hot chocolate. With a terpene percentage of 7.59%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you'll be as mellow as a sloth on vacation. The THC percentage of 76.10% promises a high that'll last longer than your mother-in-law's stories, while the CBG percentage of 2.13% brings a sprinkle of euphoria. So, grab a glass, sit back, and let the stress of the day vanish like your last slice of pizza at a party.

Show more