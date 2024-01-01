Get ready to flip your world upside down with the Strawberry Pancakes batch from Soiku Bano! These gummies are a delightful twist on a classic breakfast dish, offering a mouthwatering combination of Papaya and Strawberry flavors. But it's not just the flavors that make this batch special. With a THC content of 72.59%, these gummies pack a punch and are perfect for those days when you need a little extra relaxation. The terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, adds a therapeutic touch, providing relief from pain, inflammation, and stress. So grab a tin of these heavenly gummies, sit back, and let the Strawberry Pancakes batch take you on a wild and delicious ride.

