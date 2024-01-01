Get ready to flip your world upside down with the Strawberry Pancakes batch from Soiku Bano! These gummies are a delightful twist on a classic breakfast dish, offering a mouthwatering combination of Papaya and Strawberry flavors. But it's not just the flavors that make this batch special. With a THC content of 72.59%, these gummies pack a punch and are perfect for those days when you need a little extra relaxation. The terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, adds a therapeutic touch, providing relief from pain, inflammation, and stress. So grab a tin of these heavenly gummies, sit back, and let the Strawberry Pancakes batch take you on a wild and delicious ride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.