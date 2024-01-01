Soiku Bano's liquid gummies simple syrup batch Strawberry Pancakes is a mind-blowing concoction that will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud of creativity. With a terpene percentage of 8%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, giving it a flavor profile that's as unique as a unicorn riding a skateboard. The THC content of 73.78% ensures a head-high that will keep you engaged and focused, perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. Grab a bottle of Strawberry Pancakes and let your imagination run wild, because this batch is sure to inspire some out-of-the-box ideas. Don't be a square, be a trailblazer with Strawberry Pancakes!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.