Soiku Bano's liquid gummies simple syrup batch Strawberry Pancakes is a mind-blowing concoction that will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud of creativity. With a terpene percentage of 8%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, giving it a flavor profile that's as unique as a unicorn riding a skateboard. The THC content of 73.78% ensures a head-high that will keep you engaged and focused, perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. Grab a bottle of Strawberry Pancakes and let your imagination run wild, because this batch is sure to inspire some out-of-the-box ideas. Don't be a square, be a trailblazer with Strawberry Pancakes!

