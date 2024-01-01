Strawberry Pie [Batch #337] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Are you ready to get gobsmacked? Meet the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Strawberry Pie from Soiku Bano. This bottle is like a party popper of innovation, bursting with flavors that will teleport your taste buds to the land of strawberries. It's jam-packed with a terpene score of 5.21%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, guaranteed to lift your mood and get those brain gears grinding. And if that's not enough, the THC's at a jaw-dropping 77.04%, enough to send you cruising on cloud nine. So grab a bottle of Strawberry Pie and let your imagination hit the dance floor!

Strawberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Georgia Pie with Strawberry Fritter. The effects of this stony strain are believed to be relaxing, soothing, and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Strawberry Pie include a pleasurable head high and won’t have you feeling too sedated. Medical marijuana patients say Strawberry Pie helps with anxiety, depression, and pain. Pie is believed to test around 26% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with an aroma that is both earthy and berry. The original breeder of Strawberry Pie is Raw Genetics.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
