Strawberry Pie [Batch #337] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Georgia Pie with Strawberry Fritter. The effects of this stony strain are believed to be relaxing, soothing, and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Strawberry Pie include a pleasurable head high and won’t have you feeling too sedated. Medical marijuana patients say Strawberry Pie helps with anxiety, depression, and pain. Pie is believed to test around 26% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with an aroma that is both earthy and berry. The original breeder of Strawberry Pie is Raw Genetics.
