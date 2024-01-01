Are you ready to get gobsmacked? Meet the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Strawberry Pie from Soiku Bano. This bottle is like a party popper of innovation, bursting with flavors that will teleport your taste buds to the land of strawberries. It's jam-packed with a terpene score of 5.21%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, guaranteed to lift your mood and get those brain gears grinding. And if that's not enough, the THC's at a jaw-dropping 77.04%, enough to send you cruising on cloud nine. So grab a bottle of Strawberry Pie and let your imagination hit the dance floor!

Show more